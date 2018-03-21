Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Pots two goals
Kerfoot scored twice -- including once on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.
Kerfoot ended a 12-game pointless drought and found the back of the net for the first time since Feb.18 against Edmonton. Despite his recent struggles, the 23-year-old has still managed 17 goals and 38 points in 70 games on the season. He's seeing time on the second power-play unit, but his current fourth-line role and inconsistent production makes him only worth owning in deeper formats.
