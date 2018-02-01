Kerfoot will move up to the top line starting with Thursday's road game against the Oilers, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Kerfoot's ascension to the top line corresponds to news that stud pivot Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) will miss at least two weeks of action. The former has been terrific as a rookie, adding 12 goals, 20 assists -- including 14 power-play points -- through 46 games. He'll try to mesh well with flankers Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.