Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Provides offense in defeat
Kerfoot recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss to Toronto.
The Harvard product reached double-figures in goals with Tuesday's tally. Colorado will be hoping Kerfoot's performance against Toronto kickstarts his production moving forward, as in the prior six contests he logged just one assist and a total of six shots on goal.
