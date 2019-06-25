Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Qualified by Avs
Kerfoot received a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Kerfoot has been a reliable contributor for Colorado in his first two seasons, collecting 85 points over 157 regular season games. Likely headed for arbitration, the 25-year-cold can expect a hefty raise after collecting $925,000 in each of his first two seasons in the NHL.
