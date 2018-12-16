Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Remains out Saturday
Kerfoot (upper body) is out of the lineup Saturday against Dallas.
Kerfoot hasn't suited up since Dec. 8 and was mired in a seven-game point drought before getting hurt, erasing the momentum he had built up with 18 points in his first 23 appearances of the season. His next chance to return comes Monday against the Islanders.
