Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Resumes sidelined
Kerfoot (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning on Saturday.
Kerfoot has missed the Avs' previous two outings due to his lower-body malady. The 23-year-old has notched six points in his last seven contests prior to getting hurt. Rather than replacing the youngster with another center, Colorado will instead suit up seven blueliners.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Return will have to wait•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Out Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Gets banged up against Penguins•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Contributes on power play in loss•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Notches two points•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Manages two helpers in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...