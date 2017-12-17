Kerfoot (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning on Saturday.

Kerfoot has missed the Avs' previous two outings due to his lower-body malady. The 23-year-old has notched six points in his last seven contests prior to getting hurt. Rather than replacing the youngster with another center, Colorado will instead suit up seven blueliners.

