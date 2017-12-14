Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Return will have to wait
Kerfoot (lower body) won't be ready in time for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Colorado's skilled rookie will be held out for a second consecutive contest, which is particularly unfortunate because Kerfoot performed well against them in Florida last Saturday, connecting for an even-strength goal on his only shot in a 7-3 road victory. He remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home tilt versus the Lightning.
