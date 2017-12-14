Kerfoot (lower body) won't be ready in time for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Colorado's skilled rookie will be held out for a second consecutive contest, which is particularly unfortunate because Kerfoot performed well against them in Florida last Saturday, connecting for an even-strength goal on his only shot in a 7-3 road victory. He remains day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home tilt versus the Lightning.