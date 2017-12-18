Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Returning against Penguins
Kerfoot (lower body) will play Monday against the Penguins, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
The 23-year-old rookie has had an interesting season, as he has 21 points through 29 games, including 10 on the power play. However, he has a 30.0 shooting percentage, so even if Kerfoot stays healthy some regression is all but guaranteed.
