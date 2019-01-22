Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.

Kerfoot is up to nine goals and 26 points in 45 games on the season, on pace for another 40-point performance. His goal scoring is down, but that was expected after he notched 19 on a ridiculous 23.5 shooting percentage last season. The 24-year-old should be a consistent source of secondary scoring, especially with a role on Colorado's second power-play unit.