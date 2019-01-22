Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Scores lone goal Monday
Kerfoot scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.
Kerfoot is up to nine goals and 26 points in 45 games on the season, on pace for another 40-point performance. His goal scoring is down, but that was expected after he notched 19 on a ridiculous 23.5 shooting percentage last season. The 24-year-old should be a consistent source of secondary scoring, especially with a role on Colorado's second power-play unit.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Pass-first mentality out window•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Ditches non-contact jersey•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Still sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Remains out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Set to sit Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...