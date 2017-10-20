Kerfoot potted a power-play goal to go with an even-strength goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Kerfoot came in with just two points through seven games, but played a part in all three of his team's goals in this one. While the 2012 fifth-rounder was never considered a major prospect, he's making the most of his first chance in the NHL at age 23.

