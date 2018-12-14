Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Set to sit Friday
Kerfoot will miss Friday's game versus the Blues with an upper-body injury, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.
The extra rest wasn't enough to get Kerfoot back to full health, and he'll miss Friday's road affair in St. Louis as a result. Playing the first half of a back-to-back, Colorado's quick turnaround may force Kerfoot to sit out his team's next game too. The 24-year-old has been an effective piece for the Avs this season when healthy, on his way to posting four goals and 18 points in 30 games.
