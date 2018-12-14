Kerfoot will miss Friday's game versus the Blues with an upper-body injury, Louie Korac of NHL.com reports.

The extra rest wasn't enough to get Kerfoot back to full health, and he'll miss Friday's road affair in St. Louis as a result. Playing the first half of a back-to-back, Colorado's quick turnaround may force Kerfoot to sit out his team's next game too. The 24-year-old has been an effective piece for the Avs this season when healthy, on his way to posting four goals and 18 points in 30 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories