Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Signs pointing to Monday return
Kerfoot (lower body) is expected to play Monday against Pittsburgh, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Kerfoot has missed the last three games after getting injured blocking a shot, though he was able to practice Saturday. The rookie forward has essentially come out of nowhere to produce nine goals and 21 points through 29 games, however it's unlikely that this will last. Kerfoot is scoring on an astonishing 30 percent of his shots on goal this season -- a number that's bound to decrease. Based on this report and Kerfoot's practice participation, it seems safe to proceed under the assumption that he'll be included in Monday's lineup.
