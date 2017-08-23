Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Signs with Avalanche
Kerfoot signed with Colorado on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Dreger reported Tuesday evening that the Avalanche were one of five finalists along with the Rangers, Islanders, Sharks and Canucks. Kerfoot was sold by GM Joe Sakic's pitch, which highlighted the key role Kerfoot could receive on the team due to the open spots on the depth chart and potential trades, which might include dealing away Matt Duchene. Kerfoot will get a chance to break camp with the Avalanche and his upside was originally projected as that of a bottom-six center.
