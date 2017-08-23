Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Signs with Colorado

Kerfoot signed a contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Dreger reported Tuesday evening that the Avalanche were one of five finalists for Kerfoot's services, along with the Rangers, Islanders, Sharks and Canucks. Kerfoot was sold by GM Joe Sakic's pitch, which highlighted the key role he could receive on the team due to the open spots on the depth chart and potential trades, which might include the departure of Matt Duchene. Kerfoot will get a legit chance to break camp with the Avalanche, though he's generally considered to have the upside of a bottom-six center.