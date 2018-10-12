Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Snaps scoring drought
Kerfoot bagged his first goal of the season Thursday against the Sabres in a 6-1 win.
Kerfoot's first was a beauty, sprung on a breakaway thanks to a tape-to-tape pass from Tyson Barrie and roofing it top shelf against Carter Hutton. Kerfoot scored 19 goals last season and should be able to score closer to 25 this season. He looked good with Tyson Jost on that line and if the two sophomores can gel it could give the Avs another good scoring line.
