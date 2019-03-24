Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Sparks offense in win
Kerfoot picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The second-year forward hadn't found the scoresheet in his last nine games before Saturday's performance. Kerfoot only has 11 goals and 36 points through 71 games on the season, but with the Avs clinging to the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, they could use someone other than Nathan MacKinnon to step up and supply some offense.
