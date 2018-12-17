Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Still sporting non-contact sweater
Kerfoot (upper body) took part in Monday's game-day skate in a non-contact jersey, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Considering Kerfoot hasn't been cleared for contact, it's probably safe to assume he won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Monday. With the center missing his fourth straight outing, recently recalled Sheldon Dries figures to immediately jump into the lineup.
