Kerfoot has recorded just three goals and an assist through 16 games since the All-Star break.

Despite his recent struggles, Kerfoot is still having a solid rookie season with 15 goals and 36 points through 61 games. It's definitely worth noting that his 61 shots are a concerning mark, as his 24.6 shooting percentage is unsustainably high, and shot volume is typically an important teller of future success for young players. Still, he's showcasing solid playmaking skills, and his 14 power-play points highlight his ability to capitalize with the man advantage. It wouldn't be surprising if Kerfoot found his scoring touch again over the coming weeks, either.