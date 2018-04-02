Kerfoot scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks on Sunday.

After going 12 games without a point Kerfoot has six points in his last seven contests. However, the 24-year-old has benefited from a lofty save percentage this season. He's only put 77 shots on net in 76 games, but has notched 18 goals.

