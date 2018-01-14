Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Two-point night in Saturday's win
Kerfoot scored the opening goal and added an assist on Nathan MacKinnon's game-winner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Stars.
That's back-to-back two-point performances for the rookie on either side of the Avalanche's bye week, and Kerfoot now has eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-1 rating over his last eight games. He isn't a point-a-game player in the long run, but with a regular spot on the power play, the unheralded 24-year-old might well be able to maintain something close to this pace in the second half.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Collects two assists•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Breaks scoring drought•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Returning against Penguins•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Signs pointing to Monday return•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Resumes sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Return will have to wait•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...