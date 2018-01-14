Kerfoot scored the opening goal and added an assist on Nathan MacKinnon's game-winner in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Stars.

That's back-to-back two-point performances for the rookie on either side of the Avalanche's bye week, and Kerfoot now has eight points (two goals, six assists) and a plus-1 rating over his last eight games. He isn't a point-a-game player in the long run, but with a regular spot on the power play, the unheralded 24-year-old might well be able to maintain something close to this pace in the second half.