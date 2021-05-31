Newhook had one shot and one hit over 9:14 of ice time in Colorado's 7-1 victory over Vegas in Game 1 of their playoff series.

There had been drama regarding Newhook's status, after he skated outside the top four lines at Saturday's practice, but the 20-year-old was activated for the series opener. He skated on the right wing of the fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Sampo Ranta. Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver.