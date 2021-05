Newhook was promoted to Colorado's taxi squad Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

The 16th overall selection from the 2019 draft earned this promotion with a strong start to his AHL tenure, producing at a point-per-game pace through seven minor-league contests. Newhook could make his NHL debut as soon as Monday in San Jose. He'll probably take some time to adjust to the NHL game, but Newhook's draft pedigree and development thus far make him a player worth targeting in keeper formats.