Newhook had one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over a season-low 8:32 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Newhook had five points over the previous five games leading into Sunday's affair, but head coach Jared Bednar stuck him on the fourth line after the second-year forward filled in on the top six Saturday. He played just five shifts over the final two periods. There did not appear to be an injury involved in the low TOI or diminished shifts, but it could be as simple as Newhook running afoul of the coach, something that's happened before this season.