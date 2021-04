Newhook scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Colorado's win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Newhook had to wait two weeks before making his debut for the Eagles on Tuesday. A day later, the 2019 first-round pick scored his first professional goal -- on the power play -- snapping a wrister past Bakersfield goalie Stuart Skinner. While at Boston College, Newhook amassed 58 points over 46 games and earned NCAA Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20.