Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Best pure skater at draft now an Av

Newhook was drafted 16th overall by the Avalanche at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. He was the team's second pick of the first round.

Newhook took the Jr. A (BCHL) route to draft day because he was focused on an NCAA career. Sometimes that drops guys down draft lists because of the strength of competition (or lack of, to be polite). But Newhook put up 102 points in 53 games last season for one of the best Jr. A performances in modern history. He's fast, skilled and smart, with tremendous compete. Newhook might be headed to Boston College this fall, but the comparisons to Brayden Point and Matt Duchene should push him up dynasty cheat sheets. Especially if you can draft and hold. He might be the best pure skater in the 2019 draft.