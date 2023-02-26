Newhook scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Newhook's first-period tally ended up being the game-winner. He took a pass off the boards and fired it top shelf 8:22 into the game. The 22-year-old center has a goal and an assist over his last two outings after going seven contests without a point to begin February. Newhook now has 13 tallies, 22 points, 85 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-3 rating through 57 appearances.