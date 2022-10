Newhook centered the second line in Wednesday's 2-1 preseason win over the Stars. He had four shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot over 19:08 of ice time.

It was the Avalanche's preseason finale, which is a sign that Newhook will open the season on the second unit, replacing the departed Nazem Kadri next Wednesday against Chicago. He lined up with Evan Rodrigues and Valeri Nichushkin and could eventually skate with Gabriel Landeskog (lower body, IR) when he returns to active duty.