Newhook had one shot on net over 13:20 of ice time, including 1:13 on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Newhook, making his NHL debut, centered the second line and won four of nine faceoffs. The rookie bumped Nazem Kadri to wing, but Kadri also took draws, winning five of eight. Head coach Jared Bednar offered the laconic response of "very good" when asked to evaluate Newhook's performance, per Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now.