Newhook notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Newhook has played on the fourth line recently with Darren Helm (lower body) out. The helper snapped Newhook's 12-game point drought, during which he went minus-8 with 16 shots on net. The 22-year-old forward may have to settle for a bottom-six role if he can't find more consistency on offense entering the postseason. He's at 28 points, 111 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-1 rating through 77 appearances.