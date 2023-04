Newhook notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Kraken in Game 3.

Newhook saw just 6:39 of ice time Saturday, though absences for Darren Helm (undisclosed) and Valeri Nichushkin (personal) could keep the young center in the lineup. The helper was Newhook's first point in three contests against the Kraken in the first round. With a limited role on the fourth line, the 22-year-old is unlikely to be very intriguing for fantasy managers.