Newhook had four shots on goal and two hits over 14:13 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Toronto.

Newhook was bumped from a middle-six spot to the bottom trio as part of the domino effect initiated with Nathan MacKinnon's return from an upper-body injury. The second year forward, who opened the year as the center on the second line, has just 12 points in 35 games.