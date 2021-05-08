Newhook registered an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Newhook collected a secondary helper on a Cale Makar tally in the second period. The 20-year-old Newhook earned his first NHL point in just his second appearance. He centered the third line Friday with Nathan MacKinnon's (lower body) absence forcing Tyson Jost into a top-line role. Newhook's arrival is too late to help many season-long fantasy managers, but he could be a budget option for points in DFS and playoff pools if he sticks in the lineup.