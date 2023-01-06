Newhook registered an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Newhook was bumped down to the fourth line as recently as last Saturday, but he was back in the middle six Thursday. He helped out on a Samuel Girard goal in the second period of this contest, which ended Newhook's seven-game point drought. The 21-year-old forward is up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-3 rating through 37 contests overall. The Avalanche are still trying to find his best fit for this season, so it's likely he'll continue to move around the lineup.