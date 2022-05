Newhook logged an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 4.

Newhook entered the lineup for the first time this postseason with Andre Burakovsky (undisclosed) unavailable. It didn't take Newhook long to make an impact, setting up Erik Johnson for the first of the Avalanche's four second-period tallies. With 33 points in 71 regular-season contests, Newhook should provide a scoring touch from a bottom-six role as long as he's in the lineup.