Newhook had an assist and one shot on goal over 9:34 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Newhook won just two of eight faceoffs, but his defensive-zone win early in the first period led to Denis Malgin's score. The 22-year-old center was originally thought to be a replacement on the second line for the departed Nazem Kadri, but things haven't worked out that way. Newhook's spent a good portion of the season in a bottom-six role and currently centers the fourth line. He has a goal and six assists over his last nine games.