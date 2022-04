Newhook notched an assist in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings.

Given the lopsided nature of the game, Newhook ended up leading Avalanche forwards with 16:56 of ice time. The third-line set up a Nicolas-Aube Kubel tally at 10:56 of the first period, which stood as the game-winner. Newhook has earned a goal and five assists in his last six appearances, giving the Avalanche some depth to their offense. The 21-year-old has 29 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 63 contests.