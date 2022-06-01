Newhook posted an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Newhook has struggled to maintain a regular role in the lineup, but he's played in three of the Avalanche's last four games. His assist Tuesday came on the first of J.T. Compher's two goals in the game, which tied it at 1-1 just 36 seconds after Evander Kane opened the scoring. Newhook has two helpers, two shots, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in his three playoff appearances. When he plays, he'll likely be limited to a third-line role, though he'll have to hold off Nicolas Aube-Kubel for playing time.