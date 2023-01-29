Newhook scored a goal on three shots and blocked one shot over 14:25 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Newhook gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when he fired home a rebound of his own shot. It was the third goal over the last four games for Newhook, who has seven points over the last eight. The second-year forward is having a streaky season. In between scoring binges, Newhook has an eight-game scoreless run and another stretch during which he had one point over 11 contests. The Avs are looking for more consistency from the 22-year-old, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft.