Newhook's (face) absence from Friday's practice was for maintenance reasons, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette.

Newhook was struck in the face by the puck during Thursday's game against Chicago, so his absence from Friday's practice is somewhat concerning. If it was just maintenance though, then he might be an option Saturday versus Ottawa. He has seven goals and 13 points in 40 games this season.