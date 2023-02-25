Newhook produced an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Newhook ended his seven-game point drought when he helped out on Bowen Byram's first-period marker. The Avalanche's offense has relied on the top six lately, while Newhook hasn't done much in a third-line role. He's up to 21 points, 83 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-1 rating through 56 contests overall.