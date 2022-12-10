Newhook had an assist and one hit over 19:53 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Newhook had a pretty one-touch pass to setup Mikko Rantanen for Colorado's only goal in 42 shots. He spent the game on the top line, skating with Rantanen and the returning Valeri Nichushkin. Since a new rash of injuries cropped up during the Avalanche's recent road trip, Newhook has averaged 20:35 TOI over the last four games, nearly six minutes above his season average. It's ice time he needs to play due to the injuries, but it's also time earned with an uptick in production. The second-year forward has seven points over the last 11 contests since his one-on-one with head coach Jared Bednar in mid-November.