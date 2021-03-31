Newhook signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The 16th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Newhook was outstanding over the past two seasons at Boston College. With 42 points over 34 games as a freshman, Newhook earned NCAA Rookie of the Year honors. He followed that up with 16 points over 12 games this season. While Newhook could be ready for the NHL now, the Avalanche have depth up the middle and may opt to put him into a top-six role with AHL Colorado.