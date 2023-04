Newhook scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Newhook has a goal and an assist over his last two games, which follows his recent 12-game slump. The 22-year-old is up to a career-high 14 tallies with 15 assists, 112 shots on net, 59 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 78 appearances. While he's on the fourth line at even strength, his role on the second power-play unit still provides the forward a chance to generate offense.