Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar had a one-on-one meeting with Newhook to discuss the center's level of play thus far, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "We (went) over numbers, where he stands, what we need to see from him," Bednar said. "And then, we (got) specific on detail with the video."

Newhook, who was benched for much of the third period in Monday's loss to the Blues, has been tasked with filling the skates of Nazem Kadri as the second-line center. It's a tall task for the 21-year-old, who has three points and 17 shots on goal through 14 games. At the dot, Newhook won only 29 of 94 faceoffs (30.9 percent). He's expected to maintain a top-six presence Thursday in North Carolina for a meeting with the Hurricanes but could be replaced by J.T. Compher if his struggles continue.