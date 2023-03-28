Newhook had two shots, one hit and one blocked shot over 16:39 of ice time in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Newhook, who has moved around the bottom-three lines all season, has returned to the second line the last four games. Prior to rejoining the second unit, he spent time on the fourth line, which included a season-low 5:41 TOI in win over Ottawa. The second-year forward is averaging 16:03 TOI per game since being promoted, but Newhook remains in a scoring slump with zero points in the last nine contests.