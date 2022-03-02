Newhook had four shots on net, three hits and finished plus-1 over 17:16 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Newhook was promoted to second line as a replacement for the injured Valeri Nichushkin (upper body), joining Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri. The rookie has been used as a tweener middle-six forward, typically skating as a top-six forward when others are injured. Newhook has one goal and four assists over the last eight contests and 21 points overall through 44 games this season.