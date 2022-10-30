Newhook scored a goal during a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Newhook, appearing in his ninth game, snapped his season-long goal-scoring drought by connecting on a third-period goal Saturday. The marker halted a five-goal outburst by the Islanders. The 2019 first-round draft pick has been issued at least 11:43 of ice time for each game this season. Against the Islanders, he matched his season-high with three shots.