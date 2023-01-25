Newhook scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Newhook tallied at 15:39 of the second period, and it held up as the game-winning goal. He's picked up two goals and a helper over his last three outings. The 21-year-old has 11 tallies, including two game-winners, eight assists, 69 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating through 46 contests in a middle-six role.