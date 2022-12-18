Newhook scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win against Nashville.

Newhook's marker at 19:44 of the second period put Colorado up 2-0, and it was ultimately the game-winner. He has seven goals and 12 points in 29 games this season. He entered the contest averaging just 14:42 of ice time, and the 21-year-old will have a hard time making regular offensive contributions unless his role grows.