Newhook scored two goals, including one with the man advantage, in Colorado's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia on Monday.

While Newhook has been limited to six goals and nine points through 23 games this season, he did average 2:43 of power-play ice time from Nov. 21-Dec. 3, and logged 6:32 on Monday. The 21-year-old should have some fantasy value as long as he's getting playing time on the Avalanche's top power-play unit.